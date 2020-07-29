North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 4,077 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 4.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $26,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ANSYS by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

ANSYS stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,655. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $310.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

