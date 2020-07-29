North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 4,844 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $11.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,586. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

