North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 8,580 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.14% of Graco worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 7.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after purchasing an additional 239,484 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,710,156. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

GGG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. 15,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,007. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.