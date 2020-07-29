North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,958 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.09. 83,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

