North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,268 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

BMTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 1,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,698. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMTC. Stephens initiated coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

