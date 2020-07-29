North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,575 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in VMware by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 43.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.75. 12,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.33. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.