North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PTC worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,865. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.