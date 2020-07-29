North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 over the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

FedEx stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.53. 389,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,875. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.