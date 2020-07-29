North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $17.21 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Stryker by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.22.

Shares of SYK traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.30. 45,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,633. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

