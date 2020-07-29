North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of eHealth worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 56,426 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $652,146.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $71.56. 69,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

