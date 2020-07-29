North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

