North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,992 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,821. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

