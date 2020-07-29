North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Waters by 15.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Waters by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.83. 11,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,729. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

