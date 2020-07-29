North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,546 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 159,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

