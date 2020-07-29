North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 958,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

