North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.