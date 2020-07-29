North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 155,660 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 31,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.