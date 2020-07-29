North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. 107,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

