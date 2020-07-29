North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,766 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 589,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 11,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 202.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,105,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $192,471,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.45. 198,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

