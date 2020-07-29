North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day moving average is $276.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

