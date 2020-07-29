North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AFLAC by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 102,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,006. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

