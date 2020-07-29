North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 282,694 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 486,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,907,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

