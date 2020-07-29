Northwest Natural Holding Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.