Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 615 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 923.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

