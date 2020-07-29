Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 286,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

