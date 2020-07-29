Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.01. 175,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.65. The company has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

