Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.71. 44,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,491. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

