Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

