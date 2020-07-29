Notis McConarty Edward Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.72. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.96. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

