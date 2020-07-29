Notis McConarty Edward Has $2.96 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in 3M by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. AXA grew its position in 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

