Notis McConarty Edward Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 57,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 125,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.2% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.58. 133,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,390. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

