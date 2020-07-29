Notis McConarty Edward Invests $266,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,567,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 124,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.