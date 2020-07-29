Notis McConarty Edward Sells 200 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Trane were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

TT traded up $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. 63,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.