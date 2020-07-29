Notis McConarty Edward Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $437.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,977. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

