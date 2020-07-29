Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 137,138 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. 18,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

