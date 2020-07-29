NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.08. 172,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.65. The firm has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

