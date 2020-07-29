ODEM Trading Down 11.2% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $299,975.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.63 or 0.04765926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030121 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

