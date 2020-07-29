Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.9% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

ORC opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $327.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). As a group, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

