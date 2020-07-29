Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

ORA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,875. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.