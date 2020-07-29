Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 388,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,347. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

