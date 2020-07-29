Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%.
Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc
