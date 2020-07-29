Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital downgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.