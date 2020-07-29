Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 190.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 5,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,572. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Square Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

