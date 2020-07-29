Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $37.99

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $37.99. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 143,830 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BofA Securities raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $9,831,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

