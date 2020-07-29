Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.61 million and a PE ratio of 165.00.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$73.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Park Lawn news, Director William John Ward purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$58,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$411,141.15.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.