Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

