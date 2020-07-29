Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 2.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paypal by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.08. The company had a trading volume of 354,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

