Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 451,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

