Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.22. 586,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

