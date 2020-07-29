PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.53 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.18-1.53 EPS.

NYSE PKI traded up $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.70. 59,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.