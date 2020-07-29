PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.53 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.18-1.53 EPS.

PKI stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. 51,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $115.81.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.